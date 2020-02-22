Mahie Gill-Manu Rishi Chaddha’s Doordarshan Is Set To Be Yet Another Concept Film Winner

There are certain films that give out wonderful vibes right from the moment their first promo is unveiled. Doordarshan, made with a fresh and exciting ensemble cast, appears to be one such film. While over the years content films have started finding more and more acceptance amongst the audiences in a much larger way, hence turning out to be big commercial successes as well, arrival of a film like Doordarshan sets further expectations around something truly remarkable in the anvil.

For starters, it’s a cracker of a promo that has been designed for this ‘small film with a big heart’, as the cliche goes. While the core concept – that of a family recreating the 80s era for the granny of the house who has just woken up from coma after decades – has been well detailed out, its the one liners mouthed by practically every member of the principle cast that has caught attention of one and all. Dialogues seem to be the USP of the film with adequate dose of innocence and naughtiness interspersed into the narrative.

It is apparent that the first time producer Ritu Arya and director Gagan Puri wanted to bring on laughter and smiles right through the narrative of this Delhi based film. Though numerous middle-class setting films have been based in Delhi over the years, some of the most notable ones being Khosla Ka Ghosla, Do Dooni Chaar and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, it is apparent that Doordarshan is set to bring on its own Chitrahaar – pun intended – on the coming Friday.

The cast comprising of Mahie Gill, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Dolly Ahluwalia, Shardul Rana (that delightful boy from Badhaai Ho and Dum Laga Ke Haisha) and Aditya Kumar (Perpendicular from Gangs of Wasseypur) is truly having fun and audiences are set to take that fun ride alongside as well.

