Madhuri Dixit Has The Most Heartfelt Wish For GURU Saroj Khan

Some of Bollywood’s most iconic hook-steps have come from the duo Madhuri Dixit-Saroj Khan. And now as Saroj Khan turns 71 today, Madhuri Dixit has the most heart-melting wishes for her Guru.

Taking to her social media handle, Madhuri Dixit shared a BTS video of the tribute she paid to Saroj Khan during the IIFA 2019.

In yet another post, Madhuri poured her heart out while wishing her “most favorite choreographer” on the social media platform. Sharing a picture of hers with Saroj Khan, the Hum Aap K Hain Kaun actress wrote a caption that read, “Happy birthday to one of my favorite people @mastersarojkhan ji. Our journey together has been amazing and I will always be proud of the legacy you have created. You are my Guru and will always hold a very special place in my heart.”



Madhuri gave a tribute to Saroj Khan during her IIFA 2019 performance, who has choreographed Madhuri for some of her most loved songs like Tamma Tamma, Channe K Khet Mein, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, and Maar Dala among many more.

Born as Nirmala Nagpal in Mumbai to a couple migrated to India after partition, Saroj Khan started as a child actor in the industry. She learned dancing on the sets from noted choreographer and Kathak guru B Sohanlal.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Kalank. Though the film boast of an impressive ensemble of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, the film failed to impress the masses and was also a box office dud!

