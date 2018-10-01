Loveyatri: Salman Khan Has A Special Surprise Planned For His Fans!

Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain’s Loveyatri has been one of the most-awaited movies, one and a very special reason being the fact that it is backed by Salman Khan Productions. Songs from the movie are on the top of every listener’s playlists, but what if we say Salman Khan has more surprises in the house?

According to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan has shot a special promotional song for his the movie. Although there is a dilemma to whether add the song in the film or not owing to nepotism debates that would spark, this already happens to be a celebration time for Salman fans.

A source close to the development said, “While Salman has been more than happy to promote his brother-in-law, he was always in two minds whether to shoot a song for Loveyatri or not. With the raging debate on nepotism, he felt his physical presence in Aayush’s film would do more harm to the newcomer than any good. So the number with Salman has been shot. But Salman may not give his go-ahead finally for the inclusion of his song in Loveyatri.”

Asked about his expectations from the film, Salman said: “We can’t expect this film to be a biggest disaster ever, so obviously we all want this film to be a big hit and that’s what we wish, but only that Friday will tell us whether this film is hit or not and the leading pair and director of the film is appreciated or not.

“We all have worked really hard to make this film so, it will be very nice to hear positive response from audience.”

Loveyatri, releasing on October 5, is a romantic-drama directed by Abhiraj Minawala.