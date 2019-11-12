Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar To Tie The Knot Next Year?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are a power couple who doesn’t shy away from expressing how much they love each other. The lovebirds have been together for more than a year now and now are all set to take the next big step.

According to reports in Filmfare, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are planning to get married next year. The couple is planning for a February or March 2020 wedding. The report also suggested that Shibani has been accepted by Farhan’s kids from his ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani. It is said that Shibani shares a great bond with them now and hence we might hear the wedding bells soon for the couple.

Not only Farhan’s kids, but Shibani has bonded well with Farhan’s parents too. Shibani was spotted at Farhan’s residence on the occasion of Diwali and celebrated the festival with him and parents Javed Akhtar and Shaban Azmi.

Shabana Azmi posted a happy family picture on her Instagram account with Shibani Dandekar. Wishing everyone Happy Diwali she wrote: “#Diwali mubarak sabko.Khushi shanti mohabbat sabko miley”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Well, we now await for the couple to make an official announcement about the wedlock and reveal the details of their wedding.

Interestingly, this is not the only wedding people are looking forward to. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are headlining the news for the same. A few days back, rumours had it that the couple was going to get hitched in this month whereas many reports suggest that they will get married next year.

