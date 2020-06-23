Lauren Gottlieb Shares HEART-BREAKING Screenshots Of Last Chat With Sushant Singh Rajput!

Actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb has shared screenshots of a conversation with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in which he opened up on making his place in Bollywood with his “average look and average talent”.

“Today, I finally brought myself to look at my WhatsApp messages with Sushant over the years. I came across one conversation that broke my heart all over again, as it was filled with so much love, kindness, and true support for one another’s dreams!” Lauren wrote along with screenshots of her conversation with the actor.

The conversation happened between the two before the release of Sushant Singh Rajput’s hit film “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”.

In the conversation, Lauren Gottlieb shared her aspirations with Sushant Singh Rajput. She informs him that she is ready to take big leaps in her career.

As a response, Sushant explained to her that his switch from TV to films was difficult, and credited his survival to his choices. Sushant even goes on to call himself an average looking boy with average talent who made it big only because of his strong prejudice, but Lauren doesn’t agree with him.

Sushant Singh Rajput later agrees that he is good and others around him are mediocre, but says he has a long long way to go. He then praises her and calls her talented and passionate.

“If an average looking boy with average talent and strong prejudice can make it, trust me anything is possible,” he told her in 2016.

In her emotional post, Lauren said that she felt a “deep connection” with Sushant.

She wrote: “I felt a deep connection with Sushant as we were both ‘outsiders’ and I looked up to him tremendously! I wanted to share this chat we had to remind everyone to walk, talk, and treat EVERYONE with this great amount of LOVE and SUPPORT as HE shared!!! I’m seeing so much hate going around. I do not want to tell anyone how to grieve, my process this week looked pretty ugly, BUT I think one of the BEST ways to honour his legacy is to BE THE BRIGHT, BEAUTIFUL, LOVING LIGHT that he exuded each and every day. The world is a better place because of Sushant’s humble heart. Let’s keep sharing his magic and be kind to one another.”

Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34.

