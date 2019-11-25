Lauren Gottlieb Opens Up About Depression, Seeking Solace In Alcohol, Prescribed Drugs & More

Dancer-actor Lauren Gottlieb became a known name amongst the Indian audience with her dance moves and charm in Remo D’Souza’s dance film ABCD. The actress who shot to fame with her debut suddenly disappeared from the scene. It is now post a long break that she has opened up how loneliness had taken over and she had gone in a mental turmoil.

Lauren in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror opened up about her struggle with her mental health. She said, “On the social media I continued to present a happy-go-lucky face, but deep down, I was sad and unhappy, seeking solace in alcohol, prescription drugs or anything that could make me happy.”

She took off to New York, where she asked a friend for help and began therapy in Los Angeles. It took her two long years to recover and get back happy again.

She also opened up how Any Body Can Dance came to her at the time it was much needed. For the unversed, Lauren had lost the lead in Step Up 4 to a close friend. Starring in the Indian dance franchise turned the table for her and she made her base here. “I fell into the trap of fame and fortune, I got greedy,” she said.

One thing adding to deteriorating, her mental health was also lack of friend and loneliness. Coming back to an empty house was depressing for her. “I am honest, but I was constantly being lied to. Then, there was the weight of expectations. I was being touted as India’s best dancer and wasn’t allowed to fail,” she said.

The actress was initially offered the lead part in ABCD 2 but she chose to do the supporting part. The lead went in Shraddha Kapoor’s kitty. She recalls her how people had criticized her for the decision. She also recalled how she was completely sidelined from the promotions of the film. So to so that some of her portions were also cut off from the final edit.

Lauren also opened up how even Remo was of little help. She said, “We had a distant relationship. There were a few people in India I wanted to call family, but I didn’t find any support from them. Maybe if I had been more open, they might have been there for me.”

After a lot of struggles and battle, the actress has now come out of the dark space.

