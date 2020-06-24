Late Inder Kumar's Wife: "Karan Johar Made Us Wait Outside His Vanity Van For 2 Hours... Same Behaviour Was Given By Shah Rukh Khan"

Inder Kumar’s sudden demise back in 2017 came as a shock to all his fans. The Wanted actor once upon a time had a successful career with good films and bank account. But soon he disappeared from Bollywood films and left everyone wondering.

The tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has left a void in Bollywood. Ever since his death, a lot of people have been sharing their nepotism stories and the latest addition to the same is late actor Inder Kumar’s wife, Pallavi Sarraf.

As reported by Times Of India, Pallavi shared a long note on Bollywood biggies on her Instagram account and wrote:

“These days everyone is talking about.. Nepotism…. Just like Sushant Singh Rajput my husband late actor Inder Kumar achieved his fame on his own. He was at a peak in 90s. Before he passed away I still remember he went to 2 people big shots asking for work as help. Just for the record he was already doing small projects. But he wanted to do big movies just like he started. He went to Mr. Karan johar, I was there too. In front of me all happened. He made us wait outside his van for 2 hrs. Then his manager Garima comes and says karan is busy. But we waited & wen he came out, he says inder keep in touch with garima at the moment there is no work for you. And inder did that… for the next 15 days … the fone was picked up saying there is no work at the moment… after that inder was blocked.

The same behaviour was given to Inder by none other than Mr. Shah Rukh Khan… He met inder and said he will call you in a week . At the moment there is no work.this all happened on the set of Zero. Later was even asked to keep in touch with his manger Pooja… she did the same wat garima did…. Can one imagine and believe dat there has not been any work available in these two production houses. Karan johar has said many times he works with stars… well my husband was a star … still people remember him by his work.

Why is it so difficult for these big shots to help talented people. What are they scared of ? Or we can just say they are bad human beings… pretending to be nice. Nepotism should stop… people are dying and these big shots are still not understanding the effect. Government should take strict action against such people.”

Those are some really strong words coming in from Inder Kumar’s wife. More power to you, Pallavi!

