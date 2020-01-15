Lagdi Lahore Di From Street Dancer 3D: We’re In Awe Of Shraddha Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s Chemistry, But Nora Fatehi Remains The Highlight

Singer Guru Randhawa’s 2017 hit Punjabi song “Lahore’ has been recreated as “Lagdi Lahore di” for the Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor-starrer “Street Dancer 3D“. Singer Tulsi Kumar has given “grunge and a carefree vocal tone” to its new version.

The song starts with Varun trying to woo Shraddha and ends up giving her a peck. Set in exotic locations from high rooftops to high-rise bridges, the song is a treat to the eyes. Shraddha and Varun’s groovy moves will make you stand up and dance immediately.

Nora Fatehi’s extra glamorous moves will set the mood right for the song and we can’t take our eyes off their chemistry.

“It’s created beautifully and as I heard it, I loved the whole new essence and vibe added to it. I was more than happy to be part of this mega track,” Tulsi told IANS.

The film version, she shared, has been created in a different way.

“Guru’s ‘Lahore’ was always a winner and, in this version, Sachin-Jigar have added a new melody and a new set of lyrics where female vocals come in. It’s always a pleasure working with Guru since we had earlier worked on a lot of tracks like ‘Enni soni’. I am sure just like those tracks, audiences will love our collaboration this time too,” she said.





As per the new song’s “vibe and feel”, Tulsi has used “grunge, a carefree vocal tone which sets in the mood and genre of this song”. With vocals of Guru and Tulsi, “Lagdi Lahore di” has music by Sachin-Jigar and Guru.

“Street Dancer 3D“, directed by Remo D’Souza, also stars Prabhudheva and Nora Fatehi.

It is set to release on January 24.

