Ladies, Watch Out! Remo D’Souza Is Hunting For Fresh Talents

India’s most loved Choreographer, Judge of Dance+ and Director of the Movie ABCD is in search of a fresh new female face for his upcoming new Music Video. After the release of his latest music video with Tiger Shroff, Are U Coming, Remo D’Souza has announced on his Instagram that he is looking for a fresh new female face for his upcoming new music video.

While speaking on the same Remo D’Souza said: “I am looking for a new female face who is a vibrant good dancer.”

“So all you beautiful people wear your dancing shoes and dance on my latest music video Are U Coming and post it on your YouTube Channel with #Areucomingchallenge. Top 30 females will get in an audition process and we will have our new face for the new music video.

The upcoming music video of Remo D Souza is Produced by Happy Productions and High On Dance.

Speaking on the same Aparna Banerjee, MD of Happy Productions said: We believe in giving an opportunity to new talent and we have decided that in our next music video we will go with the face which our Indian Audience Loves.

High On Dance is the platform which will create a lot of opportunities for dancers from across India. We are planning a big digital reality dance show on the same as well. And dancers from from every nick and corner will get a platform to showcase their talent to global audience.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!