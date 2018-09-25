Kya Baat Ay: Harrdy Sandhu’s New Song Will Make You Fall In Love With Him!

Popping his next song with a bang, Bollywood industry’s dream boy Harrdy Sandhu and Sony Music present his next dance single Kya Baat Ay. A song video that will have you hooked to it for more reasons than one – Harrdy’s dapper looks, Brazilian model Carolina’s sensuous dance moves and the gorgeous locales of Istanbul!

Composed by B.Praak and Written by Jaani and Conceptualized by Sony Music, Kya Baat Ay promises to only add to Harrdy’s ever-increasing girl fan base!

Says Pawanesh Pajnu, Head North, Sony Music India, “Harrdy has a massive following and so when we release his single we have to keep in mind the audience expectations. Kya Baat Ay is a romantic dance track that will make you groove to it instantly.”

He further adds, “Our objective with him is to expand his audiences base, Naah helped us to do that as the song was a massive hit all over India and with this song we only see it expand. This year Harrdy will also be seen in a few more Bollywood projects , we will soon be sharing more details on the same.”

Harrdy adds on “Kya Baat Ay is infectious, it is stuck in my head. Tell me what you think, jaffian!”

Harrdy who is known for his lean debonair look, worked for 3 months to get those perfect abs and to ace his dance moves that has the girl brigade already swooning over him. Video Director Arvindr Khaira creates magic with his camera , if you have not seen it yet

Check out the video :

The song is available across all audio streaming platforms and exclusively on Sony Music India’s YouTube Channel.