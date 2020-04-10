Kriti Kharbanda Spends Time With Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat During Lockdown; Says She Got Paranoid About Contracting COVID-19

The lockdown period of 21 days is almost about to get over, which is good news, however, the threat of COVID-19 is still not over yet. While in quarantine, most of the celebrities are spending quality time with their families, Pagalpanti actress Kriti Kharbanda is dodging the difficult time of lockdown with boyfriend Pulkit Samrat.

The two live in the same building and are spending time together. Speaking about how they are holding up in the lockdown, the actress told Mumbai Mirror, “We have decided to stay in the same building to dodge traffic, but now I am grateful to have him with me. I can’t imagine how other couples who don’t stay together are dealing with the lockdown.” The actress revealed that the two are passing their time playing board games, dumb charades and Antakshari and never fight.

While most of us are on Day 16 of the lockdown, Kriti Kharbanda has been in quarantine for over a month now. Last month, the actress returned from Delhi, where she attended an engagement party of Pulkit’s brother, via an international flight. Incidentally, the actress caught cold and cough after travelling, which got her scared of COVID-19. Speaking about it, the actress shared, “I thought it’s best not to mingle, given the symptoms. I was terrified I had contracted the virus but since test kits were not available in the country back then, and I did not have fever, the doctors advised me to distance myself and monitor my symptoms. I was paranoid for the first three days, then I started to feel better.” The actress further added that meditation helps her deal with all the anxiety.

