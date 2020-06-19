Kiara Advani’s Birthday Wish For Her Father Is The Sweetest Thing You Will Read Today

Actress Kiara Advani has penned a post for her father, who turned a year older on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Kiara Advani wrote: “He’s always got my back and I have always got his. Daddy’s girl forever. Happy birthday papa.” Along with her post, the actress also shared a few throwback pictures that depict her bond with her father. In one of the images, her father is seen holding baby Kiara in his arms.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani has a couple of films in her kitty. She stars in the comedy film “Indoo Ki Jawani”. She will also be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in “Shershaah”, which is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra recipient army captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War of 1999.

Kiara Advani tasted new-found success with the thunderous success of Kabir Singh. The film featured her alongside Shahid Kapoor as the male lead. The actress was last seen in Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. The film was much loved by audiences and was also a box office success.

