Khudkhushi: Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Priyank Sharma Collaborates With Neeti Mohan For A Party Track

Music giant T-Series, known to serve chartbusters one after another, is all set to release their next single, featuring actress Rashmi Jha and Bigg Boss 11 contestant actor Priyank Sharma.

The track is a recreated version of the 2011 Fardeen Khan starrer Darling. The original was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and for the latest single, the team has got the very talented and powerhouse performer Neeti Mohan on board to lend the vocals.

Neeti says, “I have worked with T-Series and it always feels like home. Khudkhushi is a very upbeat party track and I hope the audiences will love it. It was amazing to render this song.”

The song was shot at a lavish set built at a Mumbai studio. It’s a party-dance track which is every bit sexy, scintillating and groovy and expected to be a huge hit with the party-loving audiences at the discotheques. It already sounds and looks like a chartbuster.

Rashmi and Priyank’s chemistry adds the to X factor whereas Rashmi raises the oomph quotient with her smouldering looks.

Ask her how she bagged the song and she states, “I have wanted to work with T-Series for long and have waited patiently for it. When I was called to their office to hear this song, I fell in love with the track. I said yes then and there. I didn’t even have to think twice.”

The song will be digitally launched on December 13

