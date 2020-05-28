Katrina Kaif On Nayanthara: “Its Kind Of Like Watching A Mirror Of Yourself…”

Fans from the south were left surprised when their star Nayanthara featured in Katrina Kaif’s advertisement video for her makeup brand Kay Beauty. This was the first collaboration between the ladies and everyone appreciated the video too. Recently, Katrina Kaif spoke highly about Nayanthara and even called her a fighter.

Nayanthara is known for some of her author-backed roles and is a big star down south. When Katrina Kaif requested her to be a part of her beauty line commercial, she flew down to Mumbai only to shoot the commercial. For that Katrina is all praise for the actor.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Katrina said, “I have found Nayanthara very stunning as well as I find her to be very strong. She comes across as a fighter. And there’s also something in her.. in her way of work..she’s been working from a very young age and she’s very meticulous. She knows her work and she is very particular. I kind of resonated with that.”

Katrina Kaif added – “So when she was on set, I was telling my team that it’s kind of like watching a mirror of yourself where you understand. You know when people say your particular but you understand why that person is like that. It was a magical day”.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. The film also features a special appearance from Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!