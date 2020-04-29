Katrina Kaif’s inner chef simply won’t give up. A while back, she whipped up something in the kitchen that she was not sure what exactly it was she made. On Tuesday, she has done it again!

In a new video that Katrina Kaif shared on Instagram, she chops away what could either be cheese or cabbage. Later, when she is asked what is it that she is cooking, she admits not being too sure. Commenting on the post, fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania asked: “What’s cooking?” Katrina replied: “That I’m not too sure of. This sent fans on a wild guessing spree. “Gobhi,” guessed one user, while another imagined mashed potatoes.

Still, another fan suggested that Katrina Kaif should finish first and then think of a name for her dish. Earlier this month, she had shared a video where she is seen cooking something along with sister Isabelle. Although the item on the frying pan looked like a pancake, Katrina claimed she was “not sure” what was being prepared!

On the work front, Katrina Kaif has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. The film was supposed to release in March this year. However, due to the ongoing crisis and lockdown, theatres all over the country are shut. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought almost the entire world to a standstill. Just like Kat, other celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others also share their day-to-day activities with fans on social media. Fans feel good to see that celebs are living a normal life just like them and enjoy such videos.