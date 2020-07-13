Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Karan Patel Take A DIG At Kangana Ranaut: “Why Didn’t She Cast Sushant Singh Rajput?”

Karan Patel is one of the most renowned television actors in India. He is better known as Mr. Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Divyanka Tripathi which came to an end last year. But excitingly, the actor is back with a bang as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 which also stars Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in pivotal roles.

Karan Patel has always been very vocal about his life with his fans and that’s one of the reasons why he enjoys a huge social media following.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor recently spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and how people are targeting nepotism for it. Patel took a dig at Kangana Ranaut as she has been one of those B-Town celebrities who has been out and about nepotism forever.

In a conversation with TOI, Karan Patel said, “For example an actress these days is talking about nepotism. If I am not wrong, she came up with her own production house some time back so why didn’t she cast Sushant in her film if she’s such a big star. She first cast Sonu Sood and then later someone else, so she forgot about Sonu Sood. I have never seen her working with a new director or an actor.” Now, it’s a no-brainer here that he’s talking about the Queen actress here.

Karan Patel also highlighted how Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel manages her and said, “You have your own production house and your family members, your sister is taking care of your business, why didn’t you hire new people, an outsider and announce job interviews. Why didn’t you hire someone who had an MBA degree to look after your production house.”

That’s really brave of Karan Patel to come forward and to highlight such issues. What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments section below.

