Kareena Kapoor Khan on Tuesday penned a note on the 74th birthday of her mother Babita, whom she tagged as her strength and her world. On a lighter note, she added that her sister Karisma and she would trouble Babita forever.

Along with her mote, Kareena posted a couple of pictures on Instagram. The first photo has Kareena and Karisma posing with their mother while the second one is a monochrome picture of Babita from her younger days.

“Happy Birthday to our strength, our world… my mother. Lolo and I will of course trouble you forever…that’s what mothers are for…@therealkarismakapoor,” Kareena wrote as the caption.

Babita married veteran actor Randhir Kapoor in 1971. She made her Bollywood debut in 1966 with “Dus Lakh” and was seen in films such as “Raaz” starring Rajesh Khanna, “Farz”, “Haseena Maan Jayegi”, “Kismat”, “Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati”, “Kal Aaj Aur Kal”.

Previously, Kareena Kapoor Khan says she gained eight kilos after her recent holiday in Tuscany with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan because all she did was watch the chef make pizzas day!

“We went for a holiday to Tuscany and we had all these amazing brick oven pizzas and I came back gaining eight kilos because all I did was watch that chef make pizza’s day in and day out. It was like an art, making a pizza is easy but starting from scratch and actually doing it the way they do is an art,” Kareena said.

