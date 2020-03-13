Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Message Over Coronavirus Scare Is Legit & It’s The Only Thing We Need To Follow!

India has a total of 81 confirmed coronavirus cases, and a slew of Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha among others have been endorsing the need to stay safe from the rapidly-spreading pandemic.

From Salman Khan’s post of using namaste to greet each other to Amitabh Bachchan’s poetry, many eminent personalities from Bollywood has urged everyone to exercise necessary precaution and refrain contracting the disease and creating panic with misinformation. Joining this list is Kareena Kapoor who has also opened up about Coronavirus pandemic.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an Instagram story and requested all her followers on how important it is to not panic and not cause panic. She wrote, “There is so much of new information coming out every minute and it’s scary for everyone but we need to filter information from the right sources.” She further mentioned, “Don’t panic and more importantly don’t cause panic. Your actions affect those around you. Efforts are being made all over the world and we must all do our part, however small. Stay safe. Love you all.”

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen donning the cop uniform for the first time in her decades-long career for Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. The film also features Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan, Angrezi Medium released today, i.e on the 13th of March, 2020.

