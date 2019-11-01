Kareena Kapoor Khan Inaugurates T20 World Cup 2020’s Trophies in Melbourne

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan looked ravishing as she unveiled the trophies of the T 20 World Cups. It was announced yesterday and the actress was seen at the event today.

Kareena inaugurated the cups for both women and men events to be held next year in Melbourne. “I am honoured to be a part of this prestigious evening. I would like to encourage all these women out there who are playing for their respective countries to pursue their dreams. Its truly empowering to see them stand tall on an international platform,” Kareena said.

Further, she added, “They are an inspiration to one and all. My late father-in-law was one of the greatest cricketers who played for the Indian cricket team and it is an honour for me to be unveiling the trophy.”

The pictures of her at the inauguration went viral in no time. The actress was wearing a light brown panty suit paired with a black shirt. While she opted for her USP elegant makeup, she left her hair lose and looked her fashionista self.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Good Newwz opposite Akshay Kumar. She is also roped in to play the female lead in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!