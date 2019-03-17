Kareena Kapoor Khan Has A Kickass Reply For A Troll Who Says Taimur Ali Khan Is Dying Of Hunger

After her son Taimur Ali Khan was trolled on social media, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a befitting reply to get back at the trollers.

Social media users had trolled Taimur stating that he is dying of hunger and Kareena is not a good mother.

The “Veere Di Wedding” actress was present on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show “Pinch”. The actor showed an online comment to Kareena which read: “Taimur bhuka marr raha hai (Taimur is dying of hunger)”.

Kareena said: “But woh bechara bhooka nai marra hai. In fact, I think kuch zaada hi kha raha hai aajkal. Mota lag raha hai (He is not starving. In fact, I think he is eating a little too much. Has started to look fat).”

The actress, who is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, also expressed concern over the growing paparazzi culture in India.

She wondered how people could be so interested in her two-year-old son Taimur’s life.

“Looking at the media, looking at those lights..wondering what media is doing. Sometimes they cross the line..especially when comes to Taimur. What he is eating ? where he is going ?…media is constantly following him. Once in a while it is fine, but everyday?

“He is just a two-year-old kid. One should allow that person to live his life,” she added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!