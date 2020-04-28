Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is otherwise conscious of her food intake, admits she licks the plate clean when it comes to raw mangoes!

She also reveals she loves her raw mangoes marinated with red chilli powder and salt.

The actress took to her Instagram story to share a picture of a plate full of sliced raw mangoes marinated with red chilli powder and salt. She captioned: “Will be licking that entire plate clean.”

Kareena seems to be on vacay mode during the lockdown days. The actress recently posted a picture of herself with hubby Saif Ali Khan, where the two of them can be seen lying down on the grass in a relaxed manner.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a wish for her mother Babita Kapoor on the latter’s birthday on Monday.

“Happy birthday queen,” Kareena wrote on Instagram, with a vintage photograph that shows her father, actor Randhir Kapoor, sharing smiles with Babita.

Babita’s elder daughter Karisma too wished her a happy birthday on social media.

“Happy birthday mom. We are missing spending your birthday with you,” Karisma wrote along with an image in which the daughters pose with Babita against a lush green backdrop.

