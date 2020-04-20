Karan Singh Grover Compares Wifey Bipasha Basu To An Army General & The Reason Is Hilarious AF

Karan Singh Grover and actress wifey Bipasha Basu are doing their bit amid the lockdown by staying indoors just like all of us. While a huge section of the society had decided to self-quarantine even before the pan India lockdown was announced, Grover and his wife were amongst them too.

So now, when the lockdown has begun, Karan says that he does not find it very different as compared to his self-quarantine days. But one thing that the Dil Mil Gaye fame actor said has us in perils of laughter. Karan has compared Bipasha and her behaviour amid the lockdown to that of an Army General!

Yes, guys, he has said that! Speaking to Hindustan Times, Grover has been quoted saying, “Bipasha is like an army. She’s the general. I wish I could make videos of her and send it to the world. All you need to do is just follow her. Like she knows everything, she knew before the lockdown started, and made me stop shooting two days before everyone else. She’s prepared to another level.”

Meanwhile, Karan has been pretty active on his social media handles and has often treated fans to his workout videos and painting session. “I work out, lockdown, no lockdown. Everything is there on my terrace, and my only purpose of sharing the videos is to tell people ‘this is what I am doing’. I feel we are all here to evolve. All this is happening for us to understand what our purpose is. The purification won’t start unless you do some sort of physical activity. Not just yoga, any sort of activity. I am not even inspiring people, it’s just to share.”

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu tied the knot in 2016 amid great pomp and show. The couple has shared screen space in the horror film Creature.

