Karan Johar’s Kids Aren’t Impressed With His Style & Clothes; They Have This Genuine Advice For Him

Apart from his films, Karan Johar is famous among people for his style. The filmmaker is known for his stylish and super cool looks. Let alone these days when he is quarantine, KJo has always rocked the social media with his uber-cool looks.

But no matter how much people love his dressing style, his kids Yash & Roohi are not so impressed and want him to be dressed simply.

In his recent video, Karan is seen talking to his kids as he shows them his closet. As he asks them do you like dada’s clothes? Roohi says no. And then he asks Yash what should he wear then? Yash’s answer cracked up Karan Johar as he said, “Simple clothes.”

Well, that’s brutally honest of kids! Isn’t it?

Watch the video below:

Karan is regularly updating his followers with videos of his kids. Earlier in a video, he was seen talking about Coronavirus with kids.

In the video, Karan is seen asking Yash who can take the Coronavirus away and how can it leave our life?”

To which, Yash replies “Amitabh Bachchan”.

A stumped Karan then says if he should call Big B, whom he referred to as Mr Bachchan and request him to do so, telling him that Yash wants this coronavirus to go away.

Just when he says that he will call Amitabh, Yash replies: “Amitabh Bachchan no coming to my room.”

On the work front, Karan has an interesting lineup of films as a producer and director. A couple of them are Brahmastra & Takht.

