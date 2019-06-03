Karan Johar Finally Speaks About The Kalank Debacle, “It’s My Failure”

The Box Office failure of Kalank came as a surprise to Karan Johar. Dharma Productions got a big blow by the failure of this big budget movie as they lost a lot of money. The film had huge expectations because of the star-studded cast but it failed terribly. The negative reviews, harsh critic words impacted the film badly and it ended up with a lifetime business of of just 80.35 crores when the total budget was 150 crores.

In a recent interview with DNA, Karan Johar spoke about the failure of Kalank and how he dealt with it and said, “My director Abhishek Varman and I sat down and we analysed where we fumbled. I have to be involved with each film Dharma produces, because I am not just the producer, I am the creative producer.”

Holding himself responsible for the disappointment of the movie he further said, “To me, when Kalank fails, it is my failure. I’m the older one, I’m the wiser one. I’m the more knowledgeable person about what works and what doesn’t. If the film has faltered, it is largely my responsibility and my blame. Of course, no one person can take the blame, but I choose to because I felt that the material was something I was aware of for not one year but 15 years. It was a film that was close to my heart and perhaps that is the reason why I lost a certain objectivity.”

He added, “I failed the movie by not being the right governing force. And this taught me so much. There are two ways I could have gone about this. I could have sunk in this failure or I could have questioned, ‘Why?’ Or I could have said, ‘Why did this happen and let me learn from this.” Let this be a new 2.0 feeling where I am a lot more analytical. I am putting my projects through a lot more trials and tribulations before it is out there to an audience. When you fail and learn from it, that to me is a success. I will never look at Kalank as a failure. I will look at it as a success because it has taught me how not to fail like this.”

The huge star cast of Kalank included Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha. The film was produced by Dharma Productions as well as Fox Star Studios and was released on April, 17th 2019.

