Kanika Kapoor Removes Coronavirus Post Due To Brutal Trolling From Netizens

The Instagram post in which Singer Kanika Kapoor made the announcement of her being tested positive for the coronavirus, has been taken down by her. Ever since her diagnosis, the singer has been on the receiving end of severe online backlash, mostly because of the perceived lack of caution she took after returning from the UK.

In her post, The Baby Doll singer had written, “My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.”

Before getting admitted to the hospital, the Baby Doll singer travelled from London to Mumbai and then to Lucknow. She interacted with a lot of people with the possibility of putting them in danger. She was targeted by the netizens for not quarantining herself.

The Uttar Pradesh government also announced that they may book her for murder if any deaths due to the Coronavirus occur around the places where the singer resided and partied in Lucknow.

During all this, celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor and Mini Mathur have spoken in her defence, with Mini calling the attack on her a ‘witch hunt’.

