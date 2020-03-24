Kangana Ranaut’s Aunt Calls Her A ‘Gift To The World’ In Her Birthday Letter & It’s Winning Hearts All Over

Kangana Ranaut turned 33 and the Manikarnika actress treated her fans with pictures on her social media handle. But it was one special post, that of a letter gifted to her by her aunt (bua) that is melting our hearts and is every proud family member ever!

Ranaut, who is currently spending her quarantine period with her family in Manali has been at the hill station ever since film shootings have been stalled owing to the pandemic coronavirus. Taking to her social media handle, Kangana’s team shared warm pictures of the actress’s celebrations with her family with champagne and a beautiful family gathering.

The post shared of Kangana’s team account was captioned as, “A family that stays in together, celebrates together. Kangana and fam celebrated her birthday in Manali, with home-made cake (by @rangoli_r_chandel), wine, and some wonderful memories.

PS: don’t forget to the traditional cap and the hand-written letter gifted to Kangana by her Bua ji. 💗💗💗.”

Excerpts of the letter read, “You are strong woman, who love herself, be herself and shined amongst those who never believed, you could. You build your own world by the hint of hardwork blended with your indefatigable spirit. You are strong yet so gentle. You are self educated yet so humble. Your tears flow as abundantly as your laughter. You are practical, yet so spiritual. You are fierce, yet so compassionate. You are so sensitive, yet so rational. You so beautiful, yet so simple. You call spade a spade and you are a true patriot. You have always been a survivor in you tough times. A woman like you in her essence is a gift to the world. We adore you and wish you stay successful, happy and blessed always. With warm hugs and blessings. — Lovingly yours Sudha Bua & Ami bubu jee.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana will next be seen in the biopic of the veteran late former actor turned politician Jayalalitha. The film based on the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will be a multilingual film and the Hindi version of the film is titled Thalaivi.

