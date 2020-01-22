Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Saif Ali Khan For His Controversial Statement On The Concept Of India

Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to Saif Ali Khan’s recent statement regarding India. In an interview, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor commented on the ongoing social climate of the country when he stated that there was no concept of India until the British gave it one.

Saif Ali Khan had said, “I don’t think this is history. I don’t think there was a concept of India till the British gave it one.” Well, Kangana Ranaut seems to disagree with Saif’s comment and even questioned him for the same.

In an interview with Zee, when the Panga actress was asked about Saif Ali Khan’s comment, she said, “This is not true. If there was no Bharat then what was Mahabharat? That 5,000-year-old text that was written, what was it? What did Ved Vyas write? Some people have just created these narratives that suit them. Sri Krishna was in Mahabharat. So there was a Bharat, that’s why it was mahaan (great). All the kings of India came together to fight that war. So it’s natural.”

The video of this interview was shared by Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel on her Twitter page. Rangoli Chandel captioned it, “Kangana asking Saif Ali Khan a very important question … over to you Saif … 🙏”.

Kangana asking Saif Ali Khan a very important question … over to you Saif … 🙏https://t.co/7lqyIGeQQi via @YouTube — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 21, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will be next seen in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu. The film is slated to hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

On the other hand, Kangana’s next Panga is slated to hit the theatres this Friday. The film also stars Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!