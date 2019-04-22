Sonakshi Sinha is going through a rough patch of her career as many of her last films couldn’t do well at the box office. The actress was aiming for commercial success with much awaited, big budget and multi-starrer film Kalank but unfortunately, this film flopped as well.

Recently talking to PTI, Sonakshi shared her thoughts on the Box Office failure she has faced. Sonakshi said that it’s her bad luck that her films didn’t do well. “Every film is important to me. I hope, wish and pray every film does well. It is bad luck that the last couple of films did not work out. But I don’t lose hope, I always look forward to doing my best,” Sonakshi said.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Further talking about how she chose her films and Box Office being beyond her control, Sonakshi said, “I pick up films very instinctively. The box office is not in my control, as an actor I have control over my performance and acting. I don’t stress over what is not in my control,”

Adding that she has learnt a lot from her past films, Sonakshi said, “Every film that I have done, irrespective of whether they have done well commercially or not, has taught me a lot. I will always cherish that experience,”

Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in films like Mission Mangal and Dabangg 3 and we believe she will make a strong comeback with these movies.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!