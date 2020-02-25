Kajol Turns Ajay Devgn’s Teacher & You Cannot Miss Their Instagram PDA

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are considered to be one of the most adorable couples from Bollywood. While the couple celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary yesterday, the two indulged into Instagram PDA.

Kajol has been tutoring her actor-filmmaker husband Ajay Devgn on how to click selfies!

Kajol on Tuesday morning took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself sitting on a staircase. According to the caption, it seemed that the actress wanted her hubby to feature in the photo with her.

She captioned the image: “Me: Baby let’s take a selfie na… Hubby: Go sit there I will take it… Me: Selfie means both of us together and someone in the pic clicks it. His answer: pointing finger.. laugh emojis.”

Ajay shared the same image and said it was his version of a selfie.

“My version of the selfie is usually myself behind the camera,” he said.

On the film fron Kajol and Ajay were together seen in the January release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which has turned out to be a massive success at the box office and the pairing has recived lots of love.