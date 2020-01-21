Kaanchli Director Dedipya Joshi: “I Want To Known As A Person Who Does Justice To Every Film He Does”

Director Dedipya Joshi is known for his choice of films that have always been commenting on the pertinent social issues. The three films old director has so far directed Saankal, Chal Jaa Bapu and is now gearing up for his third Kaanchli: Life In a Slough.

While his third film is also a socio-commentary, the director sat down with Koimoi and spoke about his inspiration and what attracts him to make films on these issues.

Where did the idea for Kaanchli come from?

My mom and dad both are artists, they are well versed with Hindi and English. Mom is also a poet, which has imbibed us with the habit of reading since early childhood. So the writer who has written this story has many such to his credit which is also made into feature films. The last I recall was Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Paheli.

Your films have an underlined social messaging to them, is it a conscious choice to make certain films?

Any film that has a message of social welfare attracts me. Having said that, I am not someone who would get carried away with the temporary issues, I am behind the permanent ones.

You have Sanjay Mishra leading your film, casting him was a decision to expand your audience?

My aim is to reach as many people I can. I don’t run behind creating an audience, may happen the next film I make is a comedy. But If I have a message to give through that comedy, I would go for it. I want to know as a person who does justice to every film he does.

This is your third film if you could summarise, what have you learnt?

My first film was an experiment for me. I made it to asses myself. I never thought of making it big with that film, and people trusted in me with it. Second I did was a comedy, which taught me that formula films need a lot of budget. That was a huge learning that you can’t make a huge film on low budgets. Kaanchli is my dream project and has been with me since 2008.

What do you want the audience to take home from the film?

Our system has always favoured men. But men have to agree that they are a step behind women when it comes to thinking and patience. So with this story, I want to tell people that the female gender is an independent soul on earth and a strong one.

