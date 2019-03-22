Javed Akhtar Gets SHOCKED Seeing His Name On The Movie PM Narendra Modi’s Poster!

The veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar is known for his contribution to the film industry as a legendary writer. Along with his writing in the films, he is also known to speak his heart out without any filter. Today was one such case with Javed Ji as he took to his Twitter account and posted about an apparent glitch in the trailer of Omung Singh’s PM Narendra Modi.

He tweeted, “Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it!”

Check out his tweet below:

Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it ! pic.twitter.com/tIeg2vMpVG — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 22, 2019

His say is he has not written the lyrics for the film but the makers have included his name in the end credits’ plate in the trailer. But, it could also be some another ‘Javed Akhtar’; the level of coincidence is too high for that. The makers have not released any official statement about the same.

The film stars Vivek Anand Oberoi in and as ‘PM Narendra Modi’, actors Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Rajendra Gupta, Akshat R Saluja,Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar in important roles.

Producer, Creative Director and story by Sandip Ssingh. Produced by Suresh Oberoi, Anand Pandit, and Acharya Manish, the film is directed by biopic maestro Omung Kumar. The film will be releasing on 5th April 2019.

