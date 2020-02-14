Javed Akhtar Calls PM Narendra Modi Fascist; Mahesh Bhatt Says Hating Muslim Is BJP’s Lifeline

With all the uneasiness prevailing around our country, Indian citizens have divided opinions about many decisions taken by PM Narendra Modi led BJP government. Bollywood also actively took part in these discussions and made it very clear whether they stand with the people or the government. After Anurag Kashyap, lyricist Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt have also shared their opinions on this matter.

During an interview with Al Jazeera, Javed Akhtar and Mahesh Bhatt talked about the analysis of the Modi government and how they feel about the soaring Islamophobia in India. The veterans also discussed the conditions in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370.

Javed Akhtar was asked if he considers Narendra Modi a fascist. He replied by saying, “Of course he is. I mean, fascists don’t have horns on their heads. Fascist is thinking and this thinking that we are better than others and whatever problems we have, it is because of these people. The moment you hate people in wholesale, you’re a fascist.”

Mahesh Bhatt was questioned about the growing anti-Muslim sentiment in India. He replied by saying, “Well, I think Islamophobia – the winds of Islamophobia – blew through the world after 9/11. I think the phobia here is manufactured because I don’t think that the average Indian is so frightened of a Muslim.”

He went on to say, “I mean that kind of fear has been crafted, been structured day in and day out, media persons go out there, the pliable channels are working around the clock to create ‘the other’. They need ‘the other’ to stay in power. And to hate the Muslim is the lifeline of the BJP. Let’s not mince our words.”

Apart from Javed Akhtar and Mahesh Bhatt, Bollywood celebrities like Anurag Kashyap, Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadha, Alia Bhatt were amongst the many who spoke against government’s new bill – Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Deepika Padukone sent a wave of frenzy when she took part in the protest against the actions that took place at JNU.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!