Janhvi Kapoor Reveals The One Advice She Gave Khushi Kapoor For Her Acting Debut

Janhvi Kapoor made a dream debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. Now as the true and caring elder sister, Janhvi wants Khushi Kapoor to follow her and their mother and late actress Sridevi’s footsteps and become an actress. And what is the one advice that she gave her baby sister? Janhvi says she wants Khushi to not be delusional and get carried away!

Elaborating on her advices to Khushi, who is currently brushing up her acting skills at the New York Film Academy, Janhvi said that she wants Khushi to know her strengths and weaknesses. Speaking to celebrated film critic Rajeev Masand, Janhvi has been quoted saying, “I think one of the biggest learnings that I have had in the limited time I have spent in the industry is that at every given point of time, there are enough people that will tell you enough to make you feel that you are amazing and there are enough that will say enough to make you feel completely worthless. You need to somewhere not be delusional.”

Janhvi further said, “I don’t know about other things but I think that this is something that I have figured out. I know where I stand. I know my shortcomings, my potential and I know where I am in the scheme of things. I know where I can go and want to go, and all of those things. Yeah, that’s one thing I would want to tell her.”

On the professional front, Janhvi has an interesting line up of films with Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana and Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2. She will soon begin shooting for Karan Johar’s dream project and magnum opus, Takht from the next month.

