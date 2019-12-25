Janhvi Kapoor Is Rooting For Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, Says She DOESN’T Mind Playing Such Character

Janhvi Kapoor, who was first seen in Dhadak, has an interesting lineup of upcoming films. From a horror-comedy film like RoohiAfza to a period drama like Takht, Janhvi has her hands on all kinds of genre films. But would she do a film Like Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh! Janhvi reveals that she doesn’t mind it.

Yes, Janhvi would love to do a role like Kabir Singh and the actress spilled the beans about the same on Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha. Just like any other star, Janhvi was also asked about her opinion on the much controversial film. Janhvi was elated to say that she loved the film and would love to a film like Kabir Singh.

She said, “I loved Kabir Singh. I understand people’s concern. I think cinema in our country plays such a big part in creating an impression on the minds of the general public, so I understand why people feel that it might encourage men to act a certain way. But it’s art! It’s not supposed to cater to societal norms, and what is right and what is wrong. It’s one man’s reality, it’s one man’s opinion of someone’s reality.”

“It’s a grey character, that’s the point of it. If you only make sanitised, society-approved empty shells of characters, then what’s the point? He’s supposed to be f**ked up. Isn’t cinema art and isn’t art supposed to be a reflection of yourself. That’s maybe someone’s reality and that’s what they are trying to present on celluloid. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. Frida Kahlo painted really disturbing images but it was called feminism because it’s her reality. You can’t filter it, then it’s not art. Then where’s the heart in it?” she said.

Janhvi added, “Art is supposed to make you uncomfortable. At least it started a conversation. That’s the point of films like these. Wouldn’t it be worse if you see a film and just leave? This disturbed some people. Some people loved it and some people hated it. That’s art and that’s what it’s supposed to do.”

Well, this debate about Kabir Singh looks like a never-ending conversation about whether or not Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film about an alcoholic, violent man who loses in love was a promotion of misogyny and toxic masculinity.

As for Janhvi, she will be seen in Ghost Stories, a Netflix short stories film directed by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar. Janhvi will feature in Zoya’s segment. She also has Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Lakshaya.

