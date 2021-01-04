Late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented actresses from gen Z in the Bollywood industry. The 23-year-old is often spotted out and about in the city and has quite a fan following among the Indian audiences. But that’s not the reason the young actress is making headlines.

The Dhadak actress has reportedly shelled out a huge amount of money to buy a new house in Juhu.

According to a report by Square Feat India, Janhvi Kapoor bought a three-floor apartment in a building in Juhu. The deal was finalised last month on the 7th and it’s a huge house. The Dhadak actress has reportedly paid the amount of 78 lacs as stamp duty.

Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which was released on Netflix and her performance was critically acclaimed in the film.

Earlier today, the Dhadak actress was spotted in Goa with sister Khushi Kapoor and actor Kartik Aaryan. The duo will be seen together in Dostana 2.

While Kartik flew solo, Janhvi Kapoor was accompanied by her sister Khushi Kapoor. Their airport arrival definitely left fans wondering if something has been brewing between the two. While it was unclear where the actors were headed, it is now confirmed that they are holidaying in Goa.

Fans on the beaches of Goa spotted Kartik Aaryan as he enjoyed a meal in the sunshine state. The actor’s photos with his fans were quick to make it to social media as he smiled happily for some selfies. While that was exciting enough for fans, Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor’s photo surfaced on the Internet.

Shared by an Instagram handle Favela Goa, the photo shows Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor twinning in white for their meal outing. In the photo, the actors can be seen posing for the camera inside the restaurant. Kartik and Janhvi’s fans were quick enough to take note.

