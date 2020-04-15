Jacqueline Fernandez On Her Emotional Ordeal: “For The Longest Time I Didn’t Have People Around”

Jacqueline Fernandez certainly is that one ray of sunshine in the industry with her hundred-watt smile and her always so bubbly nature. But at the end of the day, we are all humans who have their low days and so does the Kick actress. But she is quick to say that she rarely opens up about her low days to people except for her therapist.

Yes, the Sri Lankan beauty has confessed to that. Jacqueline who moved to Mumbai over a decade ago from Sri Lanka further confessed that for the longest time she did not have people in her life which eventually made her learn to deal with problems on her own.

Opening up about her emotional ordeal to Pinkvilla, the Drive actress said, “I think those (dull) days happen all the time. It is also because we are in an industry where every day there is speculation or rumours, and then there is social media. We have those days too. I don’t verbalize it but sometimes just having people around is nice. I might not tell them about my problems; I rarely do, except with my therapist.”

She further said that while she lived alone for a very long time, having people around her now makes her feel better. “For the longest time, I haven’t had people around. I literally lived on my own, I have learned to deal with issues on my own. But now with people around, it is settling and peaceful for me.”

On the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in Netflix’s Drive alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and is currently making headlines for yet another Netflix project, Mrs. Serial Killer alongside veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee.

