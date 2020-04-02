Jacqueline Fernandez Comes Ahead In Support Of 2500 Families Affected By Coronavirus Pandemic

The nation is dealing with the Coronavirus Pandemic and the worst hit are the daily wage workers during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Marking her bit with a generous contribution, Jacqueline Fernandez extended her support to an initiative and helped provide supplies to 2500 families in Mumbai who are facing the brunt.
In a video, Jacqueline can be seen urging everyone to do their bit to support the ones who are the backbone of the society.
Trending
Expressing their gratitude, the leaders of the initiative shared a video of the actress and posted, “Thank you @Asli_Jacqueline for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers. @Asli_Jacqueline has helped us provide groceries to 2500 families in Bandra. We are all in this together! #IndiaFightsCorona”.
Thank you @Asli_Jacqueline for your generous contribution towards the daily wage workers.@Asli_Jacqueline has helped us provide groceries to 2500 families in Bandra.
We are all in this together!#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/uE8BcoEZsR
— Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) April 1, 2020
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!