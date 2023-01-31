Actor Jackie Shroff recently lent his voice as the narrator for the Hall of Fame, light and sound show in Leh on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day on Monday. The show commemorated the gallant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to defend their motherland in the Indo-Pak wars.

Recollecting the experience, the actor said: “It was a very prideful moment to bestow my voice as a narrator for the Hall of Fame, Leh light and sound show. The show depicts the glorious stories of the war and valour of Indian soldiers in the Leh-Ladakh region and I am very grateful to be a part of this remarkable experience.”

Jackie Shroff also took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the Indian map draped in the Indian tricolour. He wrote in the caption: “How can we let their sacrifice fade away? How can we forget their sacrifice? How can we forget mother’s sons, who took on martyrdom with a smile on their faces?”

Apart from Jackie Shroff, a few notable artists have also lent their voices to this show directed by Shrenik Oswal.

Jackie Shroff, known as ‘Bhidu’ among his fans, recently attended the singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Grand Finale,’ where he shared an intense emotion with contestant Harsh Sikandar.

After Harsh’s performance, Jackie Shroff appeared on stage and hugged him, promising to give him a computer and pay his Internet and electricity bills for a year.

The 9-year-old finalist Harsh Sikandar is the breadwinner of his family after the unfortunate demise of his father. He sings devotional songs at jagratas and whatever he earns from that, he uses it to take care of his mother and siblings. Hearing this, Jackie Shroff told Harsh that he would give him a laptop for his online classes so that he could learn and teach at home.

