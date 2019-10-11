International Girl Child Day: From Deepika Padukone To Anushka Sharma, 3 Actresses Who Still Are Children At Heart

Today marks a really important day for all of us. Yes, Amitabh Bachchan has turned 77 today but October 11 also marks the International Day of the Girl Child. Also known as the Day of the Girls, this international day is observed to celebrate the little girls and protect their right against the many challenges they face every day.

Seven years ago for the first time on this day The United Nations declared October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child. And we are more than happy to celebrate it with all of you ladies and also the gentlemen! While Bollywood has always been an inspiration for one or the other thing and many actresses have even taught us to never kill the child within us, today here’s to such actresses who even after being a strong woman, never forgot to embrace the child in them.

Deepika Padukone

We might remember Deepika Padukone as this poised lady who knows how to make the heads turn but we are also aware of the time she has let the child in her do the magic. Deepika Padukone’s social media is full of glimpses where we can see her goofing around. Even her sister Anisha Padukone has revealed many things about her and told her fans how lazy, clumsy, adorable and cute Deepika is.

Anushka Sharma

Do we even need to talk about how Anushka is still a child at heart. From her characters she played to her real-life self, the actress is all about embracing the kid in her. Her characters have always been happy-go-lucky characters; biggest example being Alizeh from Aae Dil Hai Mushkil. And in real life as well, we have often seen her playing pranks, cheerfully enjoying a casual banter, teasing friends. And let’s be honest, she looks absolutely adorable when she does it.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is the ultimate cutie and we think we don’t even need to tell you how adorably she embraces the child in her. While she plays quite serious roles in the film she does, Alia is a goofball in real life. We have often seen her fighting a child with Varun and its absolutely delightful. Alia is one of the bubbliest actresses in B-Town and seeing her around feels quite nice.

Team Koimoi also wishes all the girls and the ladies a happy International Girl Child Day. Like Hillary Clinton once said: “Women are the largest untapped reservoir of talent in the world” so go ahead and shine.

