Inshallah: Before Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt’s THIS Photo BREAKS The Internet, Check It here!

After the Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt starrer was announced earlier this morning, the internet went bonkers. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, we have no clue whether Inshallah will see both of the leads as a couple or in some other relation. Strong rumours also suggest that Alia will be playing Salman’s sister in the film.

But, before anything official asset comes out from the movie, let’s relive a throwback picture of Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan. Bringing nostalgia into the factor, no one could’ve predicted one day they will be paired together in a film. Check out the image below:

Alia took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news. She wrote: “I was nine when I first walked into Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office, all nervous and hoping and praying that I would be in his next film. It’s been a long wait.”

For Alia, getting a role in Bhansali’s film is like a dream come true. “Dream with your eyes wide open they say and I did. I can’t wait to join on this beautiful journey called Inshallah.” She will star opposite superstar Salman Khan in the film. “Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together,” added the “Student of the Year” actress.

Even Salman Khan tweeted about the announcement, “It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to working with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey. #Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial”

