Ileana D’cruz’s SHOCKING Revelation Post Break Up: “Never Been On A Real Date”

Ileana D’Cruz has been setting the temperatures soaring high with her recent Instagram posts. While many are speculating that Ileana’s recent breakup has motivated her to work better on herself, the Main Tera Hero actress has a different take on it.

Ileana who is busy promoting her next release Pagalpanti alongside John Abraham, has been quoted by Mumbai Mirror saying, “Have you seen that meme which talks about how you stare at yourself for hours at the mirror? I work out and then immediately wonder if I have abs. Then I click tons of pictures only to later to go ‘Ugh, no!’ and delete them. The ones that pass muster get posted after much deliberation. Before putting them up, I tell myself there’s going to be at least one person who will pull me down, but to hell with them.”

The actress further admits she has never been on a real date in life so far. While we find it very hard to digest, Ileana said, “I have never been on a real date. It will be fun to go out with someone to a fancy restaurant for a candlelit dinner, be serenaded, then, dropped home…You know, the works. But for now, I’m happy hanging out with my girlfriends, dressing up for myself telling the girl in the mirror that she looks good and that everything is going to be ok.”

Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti, featuring John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles is all set to release on the 22nd November.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!