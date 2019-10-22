Ileana D'Cruz: "I Don't Like To Photoshop & Filter My Images"

Ileana D’Cruz is one of the amazing Bollywood actresses. It has been quite a long time the actress has been working in Bollywood. Fans not only love watching Ileana in films but are also a huge fan of the pics and videos she shares on her social media pages.

Whether it’s a picture in a beautiful dress or casuals, the Barfi actress never fails to amaze us. Her bikini pictures soars the temperature and breaks the internet. On a chat show, Ileana D’Cruz was asked her thoughts on photoshopping of pictures.

On Shibani Dandekar’s The Love Laugh Live Show, the Rustom actress said, “I don’t like to photoshop and filter my images as we have to be true to ourselves and not be a person who we can’t recognise after being filtered.”

When asked who are her friends in Bollywood, she revealed, “I share a very close bond with Nargis Fakhri and we’re very good friends. Apart from Nargis, I connected well with Arshad Warsi and Varun Dhawan.”

D’Cruz also shared that she never planned to become an actor. The actress said that if she wouldn’t have been an actor, she would get into the profession of singing.

On the work front, Ileana will be next seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti which also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!