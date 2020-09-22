Ileana D'Cruz: "How About Admiring Yourself Like You Admire Poetry?"

Actress Ileana DCruz has urged everyone to make themselves their priority number one.

On Instagram, Ileana has posted a black and white picture of herself. “How about making yourself priority number 1? As one of my favourite poets @ventumonce told me, ‘How about admiring yourself like you admire poetry? Cause you are a walking poem’,” she wrote.

“So many times, it’s just so much easier to look at your flaws and focus on them and you end up just fixating on that. You are so much more! You’re made of so much more!

“You’re different. You’re unique. You’re your own kind of beautiful. And no one can take that away from you. How about celebrating that?” she wrote, tagging her post with #learningeveryday, #workinprogress, #youarebeautiful and #bekind#bekindtoyou.

The actress on Monday decided to treat her fans with a picture from her younger days. She shared a major throwback picture on Instagram from her childhood days and also given herself a funny title.

Going by the picture, it seems the snap was taken during her Holy Communion ceremony during her childhood. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her addictive smile while sitting with her friends. She is surrounded by three other girls in the picture while the entire group is sitting in an unknown indoor location and posing for the camera.

Ileana was wearing a pristine white dress and a veil.

Ileana D’Cruz was last seen on screen in the 2019 multistarrer “Pagalpanti“, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production, “The Big Bull“, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

