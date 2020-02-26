Hrithik Roshan, Patralekhaa & Other Celebs Can’t Get Enough Of Kalki Koechlin’s Daughter Sappho’s Cuteness; See Pic

Kalki Koechlin surprised everyone with the news of her pregnancy. She posted a picture on social media and spoke about how it was a relief for her that her fans knew about the pregnancy now. Months later, the actress gave birth to a little angel whom she named Sappho. Kalki had a baby with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg.

Post the delivery, Kalki talked about how she went for a water birth for her baby and how she felt through the process. She shared pictures from the time of her delivery and talked about everything that happened. Recently, she posted another photo with the little munchkin Sappo and talked about how her nights have been sleepless.

Kalki captioned the image as “The past few weeks have really been a state of sleep-deprived bliss. Thanks for the perfect photo.” Hrithik Roshan, Patralekhaa, Masaba Gupta and many other celebrities couldn’t help but notice how cute Sappho looked in the picture.

Hrithik commented on Kalki’s post saying, “Beautiful.” Patralekhaa wrote, “Congratulations Kalki.” “Adorable,” commented Masaba Gupta.





Kalki gave birth to Sappho last Friday and is her first child with Guy, who is an Israeli musician. To announce her arrival, the Gully Boy actress shared a picture of little footprints accompanied by a cute caption. She wrote, “Please welcome Sappho. Born in 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let’s give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. “

She continued, “And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!