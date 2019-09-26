Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar’s Bald Look Took 2.5 Hours Of Hard Work Everyday To Nail The Prothestics Game!

While Khiladi Akshay Kumar is known for his action-flicks, it will be safe to say that Akshay is at his best when it comes to comedy. The audience will get to see the actor in Housefull 4 and everybody is pretty excited about it. The team revealed the first look of the characters of the film yesterday and Akshay left the fans impressed with his bald look as Rajkumar Bala from the 1419 era.

While it might look very easy-breezy to get into the bald prince getup, let us tell you that Akshay had a hard time getting ready for the role. For transforming into Bala, it would demand Akshay Kumar to sit through a two and a half hours session of prosthetics every day. And even before this looked was locked, Akshay had to test several looks of a ruler before they went ahead with the bald look. The man behind the Alauddin Khilji’s look in Padmaavat, Preetisheel Singh designed Akshay’s bald look. He revealed that attaining the perfect look was challenging as he had to make Akshay look absolutely look bald in a way one “can’t even see five o’clock shadow”.

Miliye 1419 ke Rajkumar Bala aur 2019 ke London return Harry se! Witness how they embark upon this journey of ultimate chaos, confusion and madness in the #Housefull4 Trailer. Out on 27th September.#SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/xmz2OCYzQh — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 25, 2019

Not just his look but his costumes were also a big deal. The period themed costumed were designed by Rimple and Harpreet Narula. Just like Preetisheel, these two also had worked on Padmaavat. The team was hired way before the two schedules of the period portion were shot as he wanted to create authentic looks for the cast.

Akshay will play a double role and will be seen as a London return barner Harry as well. Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Rana Daggubati, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chunky Panday in pivotal roles. The film is set to release on Diwali 2019.

