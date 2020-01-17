Hina Khan Has ‘Nowhere To Hide’ As She Displays Her Sensual Chemistry In Hacked’s Motion Poster

Hina Khan just shared the first motion poster of her upcoming film, Hacked. The first glimpse of the poster is sure shot intriguing and would leave you wanting more of it. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film also stars Rohan Shah as the male lead of the film.

Hacked is a thriller based on breach of privacy on the internet. The motion poster shows that Hina is engaged in a private moment with her partner and it seems like someone is keeping an eye on them. Well, it’s exactly what the tagline of the movie suggests, “Privacy is a myth”.

Hina shared the poster on her Instagram and wrote, “Privacy is a myth. There is #NowhereToHide! You will be #Hacked on 07.02.20”.

Here take a look at the motion poster and will definitely give you goosebumps.



Earlier today, ZEE5 announced it’s upcoming horror film starring Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon. Hacked is slated to hit the screens on 7 February, 2020. Apart from Hina, the thriller also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

Tell us in the comments section below on how excited you are about Hacked.

