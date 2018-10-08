Here’s Why Sonakshi Sinha Decided To Stay Silent On Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Row

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is not ready to comment on the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row, saying it is important to know both sides of the story before commenting.

“It is better to say the least about this issue because there will always be two sides to the story. We have often seen that when someone comes up with such an issue, then the media and people start discussing about it. But later we find out that the truth is something else. So, I think without knowing both sides of the stories, we shouldn’t get into it,” Sonakshi said when asked about her stand on the issue at an event here.

The #MeToo movement has gained momentum in Bollywood with Tanushree alleging that Nana harassed her on the sets of their 2008 film “Horn Ok Pleassss“. Tanushree has also filed a police complaint against Nana, who has denied the allegations.

Sonakshi said that creating a safer workplace for all was a must.

“If a woman feels unsafe in a working environment, then I think it is anyway very wrong. No woman should be made to feel unsafe when she goes to work and strict measures should be taken to make sure that a woman is safe wherever she goes.”

Sonakshi said that she hasn’t experienced sexual harassment in her life but feels girls must be taught self defence.

“I would urge our government to incorporate self-defence as a compulsory subject. I have been saying this for a long time.

“If a girl knows how to protect herself from a very young age, then I think she can protect herself. She need not be dependent on a man.”

Sonakshi was interacting with the media at the Elle Beauty Awards 2018 where she won ‘Be More Elle Award’ on Saturday here.

On work front, the actress is busy shooting for “Kalank“.

“Kalank” also features Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. Abhishek Varman is directing the epic drama, which will hit the screens on April 19, 2019.