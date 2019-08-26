Due to work commitments, actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja spend a lot of time apart from each other. But they both know very well how to keep their love going strong across the long distance.

Sonam on Sunday took to Instagram and posted an adorable post for Anand, saying she misses him.

“I miss you so much Anand, nothing is worth being away from you,” Sonam captioned a loved-up photograph of herself posing with Anand.

The couple got married in May last year. Anand is the owner of a popular clothing brand and a first multi-brand sneaker store.

On the work front, Sonam will be next seen in “The Zoya Factor“, based on a novel of the same name by author Anuja Chauhan. The film has south star Dulquer Salmaan opposite Sonam in lead.

The Sonam starrer is slated for release on 20th September.

