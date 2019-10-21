Here Is What Happened When Ex BFFs Sussanne Khan & Mehr Jesia Met At A Common Friend’s Party After 4 Years

Bollywood has seen many clashes, break ups and what not and we all are aware of how things become ugly between two people who go apart. One such story was of Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and Arjun Rampal’s ex-wife Mehr Jesia. Sussanne and Mehr were best of friends who used to stay together all the time but separated because of a spat and never saw each other’s faces.

It all started in 2014 when Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan announced their separation. The buzz was that the reason behind Hrithik and Sussanne’s divorce was her alleged relationship with Arjun Rampal. Sussanne, Hrithik, Arjun and Mehr even denied these rumours saying it was not true. Later, even Arjun and Mehr parted ways after being married for 20 years and this time too, Sussanne’s alleged affair with Arjun was plugged to be one of the prime reasons.

This led to Sussanne and Mehr’s friendship being ruined to an extent where they even stopped being on talking terms. Imagine the besties – Sussanne and Mehr – who used to party and holiday together, were nowhere to be seen. Their entire group including Arjun Rampal, Mehr Jesia, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri split post this debacle.

Now, the two ladies finally came under the same roof after 4 years of this cold war for a friend’s birthday party and what happened next would shock you!

On Oct 18, fashion designer Surily Goel held a birthday bash at her grand bungalow in Alibaug. The sundowner party was called “Sunset With Su” and people were quite anxious to know what would happen when Mehr and Sussanne will see each other.

Surprisingly, Sussanne and Mehr were very cordial toward each other. A source revealed to SpotBoyE that both the ladies interacted with each other pleasantly but maintained distance from each other. This comes as a happy shock because Mehr and Sussane had a ruthless confrontation at Fardeen Khan’s party and even at Abhishek Kapoor’s birthday party. Mehr and Sussanne had screamed at each other before Mehr had rushed out of the party.

Coming back to Surily Goel’s party, Sussane and Gauri Khan accompanied each other and stayed at Gauri’s bungalow in Alibaug for the 3 days-long celebrations. Mehr was with her best friend Mozez Singh throughout. Suzzane stayed for only two days while Mehr was at the party throughout.

