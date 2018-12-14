Have Things Changed For Deepika Padukone After Marriage? Here’s Her Answer

Newly wed Deepika Padukone, who got hitched last month to actor Ranveer Singh, has said that marriage itself is a beautiful celebration.

The actress was interacting with the media at Nicklodean Kids Choice Awards 2018 on Thursday here.

After their lavish wedding in Italy, Deepika and Ranveer hosted one wedding reception in Bengaluru and two in Mumbai.

When asked whether celebrations have finally come to an end, she said: “I think marriage itself is the beautiful celebration and literal celebrations are done at least from our end.

“But December anyway, I think is very festive time and as a newlywed, the celebration continues for a while.”

So, how things have changed post marriage, Deepika said: “I think that will be a long conversation but most importantly I am thankful for all the love.

“It’s been very magical and special. We are so happy that we got to share it with all of you (media and the audience).”

Deepika married Ranveer in November at a private ceremony in Italy and on January 5, she will be celebrating her 33rd birthday.

And were there some more big celebration as it will be her first birthday after her marriage, she said: “I don’t know.. We haven’t planned anything as of now. Right now, we are looking forward to his (Ranveer) film’s release (Simmba).”

Deepika will be next seen playing role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar’s yet untitled film.